E.H. "Jack" Hoffman
HOFFMAN, E. H. "JACK"

Passed away peacefully at Douglas T Jacobson Veterans Home on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Born in Canton, Ohio, in 1923, Jack served with the Army Corps of Engineers during WWII and moved to Florida in 1961. He was a member of the American Legion and lifetime member of the VFW. He loved to collect stamps and football cards, was an amazing woodcarver and also enjoyed gardening.

Survived by his loving wife Betty (Kronberg), his three sons Dan Hoffman (Donna), Doug Hoffman (Keirsten), all of Florida, and David Hoffman of Ohio. Also lovingly remembered by stepchildren Jack Tinline (Jan), Dale Tinline (Dianne) and Tracy (nee Tinline) Douglas (Doug), all of Florida.

Jack is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his sweet grand dog, Nugget. He will be sadly missed by his Canadian VanVaerenbergh family, Ginny, Cole (Stacey) and little great-granddaughter Scout.

Predeceased by his first wife Martha, and his two brothers, Victor and Milton.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Jack's life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Douglas T Jacobson Resident's Fund.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
