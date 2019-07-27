|
|
Eileen A. Faber, 82, of Punta Gorda passed away July 21, 2019. She was the daughter of Thomas and Eileen Dalton born July 1, 1937 in Ballyhaunis, Ireland. She married John Faber on February 11, 1961, and they came to Port Charlotte in 1972. Eileen was an RN at St. Joseph's Hospital (now Bayfront Port Charlotte) and began the first Lamaze childbirth classes in Charlotte County. She was also a midwife and specialized in pediatrics. Eileen was the first IV therapy nurse locally and earned the reputation as "the ONE to be called on." Eileen was a big fan of the Charlotte Tarpons, UF Gators, and Dallas Cowboys. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her love for her family and everyone around her.
Eileen will be greatly missed by her husband of 58 years, John; daughter, Anne (Kyle) Keesling; son, Ian (Debbie) Faber; grandchildren, Kameron, Ashley, and Sean; sister, Anita Quarry; brothers-in-law, John Gibbons and Tony Keck; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made at the below link to The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.