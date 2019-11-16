|
Eleanor J. MacIntosh, 90, of Englewood, Florida, died November 13, 2019.
She was born January 22, 1929 in Buffalo New York, and came to Englewood in 1993 from Dearborn Heights Michigan. A retired registered nurse, she graduated from Sisters of Charity Hospital School of Nursing, Buffalo New York, 1949.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. MacIntosh and her brothers. Survivors include her five children; Mary Jo Parsons (Brian, children and grandchildren) of Brighton, Michigan, Nancy MacIntosh of Commerce, Michigan, James MacIntosh (Melissa and children) of Kingwood, Texas, Eileen Phelan (Tom and daughter) of Cary, North Carolina and Anita Cooney (Jim, children and grandchildren) of Virginia Beach Virginia.
A Memorial Mass will be at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church of Englewood, Florida at 9:30 am, Monday, November 18th.
Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.