Eleanor L. Skinner, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died on June 18, 2020.



She was born August 19, 1922, in Windsor, Ill., to Bruce and Ora (Stivers) Garvin. She received her AB degree from McMurray College for Women and her MBA from Michigan State University.



Eleanor served in the US Air Force and retired as a Colonel in 1983. She and her husband, Earl, moved to Punta Gorda where they had built a home. There she served as Membership Governor of the Civic Association, as a member of the Charlotte Co. Long Range Planning Committee; as president of the Islettes of the Isles Yacht Club; as president of the 18-hole LPGA of St Andrews, and in many positions at the First United Methodist Church. She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the DAR.



Eleanor is survived by her stepson, Robert Hurlbett (Sara); her cousin, Garvin Grider (Judy); her nephew, Bruce Garvin (CA); and her great-nephew, Matt Garvin DVM (CA). She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her son, Bob; her sister, Mary Ann Coleman; and her brother, Dr. John S. Garvin.



A memorial service at the Punta Gorda First United Methodist Church is planned for a later date due to the Coronavirus.



