Eleanor Orrino
Eleanor Orrino, 88, peacefully passed away on July 20, 2020.

Eleanor had a deep appreciation for her family and friends. Her kind heart and sense of humor will long be remembered.

Above all, her greatest love was for her daughters and her grandchildren. She always enjoyed her family vacations. She relished living in Florida which included shopping excursions, dining out and enjoying nature.

When younger she enjoyed going out for dinner at the Elks Club and dancing the night away.

She had a soft spot for all dogs especially Renegade and Nala, who could always put a smile on her face.

She never said, No to Ice Cream and always said, Yes to Wawa Coffee.

She is survived by her loving family; daughters, Debbie Carlin-Kennedy of Philadelphia, Pa., and Donna Schiller of Punta Gorda, Fla., and her grandchildren, Daniel Schiller of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Lindsey Schiller of Tampa, Fla.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her brothers Bill and Joe, and sisters Grace and Margie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A donation in her memory may be made to:

Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County

3519 Drance Street

Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
