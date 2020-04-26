|
|
Eleanore Louise, Lempke, 94, of Englewood passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Inglenook Home for Ladies.
Born on May 27, 1925 in Bloomington, Minn. to the late Eugene and Julia Kornder Layman.
A loving wife, mother and home maker for her family she was an avid golfer and attended the Englewood United Methodist Church.
She is pre-deceased by her husband David and a son, James.
Survivors include two children: Katherine Swart of Cranston, Rhode Island and David Lempke of Lakeville, Minnesota, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will be in the family plot in Bloomington Cemetery, Minnesota.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com