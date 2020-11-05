Elise Haymans, Mrs. Kenton H. Haymans, was born Margaret Elise Ellis to James Lee Ellis and Margaret Inez Canova May 24, 1933, in Jacksonville, Fla. She died on April 1, 2020, at home under family and hospice care after suffering a long and debilitating Parkinson's Disease.



Elise lived a life built around family and community, punctuated by simple and great adventures. She was cosmopolitan and country. Classy, elegant, smart and busy: Graduated from Edison Junior College; helped found the Charlotte County Youth Museum; shepherded kids at MYF during the 1960's and 70's at 1st United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, and sang in the choir; was active in Friends of the Library; performed in the "Follies" as a member of the Jr. Woman's Club; served in the Punta Gorda Garden Club, was President of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, served on the National Council of Federated Garden Clubs, a Master Flower Show Judge, ram-rod for the Paths of Sunshine wildflower initiative, resulting in the Florida WildFlower license plate; she played a lot of tennis; served in the American Legion Auxiliary Post 103; and wrote a column "Melange" for the local paper. The Butterfly Garden at the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is dedicated to her, the Florida Elise caladium and the Elise hibiscus are named in her honor. She represented her husband and family well, so that they would have respect at the gates of the city.



Elise was predeceased by her parents, her sister Annette Belding, and her granddaughter Brandalyn Haymans. She is survived by her sisters Jannine Goggans, and Sudye Rank; by her husband of 67 years Kenton H. Haymans; her three sons Michael P. Haymans (Dawn), Richard Lee Haymans (Sheila), and Branch Lawson Haymans (Sherry); grandchildren Quinn Haymans, Dylan Haymans (Jodi), Jacqueline Riddell (Greg), Brandi Crenshaw, Parker Haymans, Morgan Haymans, Taylor Haymans (Katie), Farryn Haymans, Donovan Brown, Jeffery McElroy, Juli Carlomongo, and Jessica McElroy; and by seven great-grandchildren Haileigh Haymans, Birdie Haymans, Hanchor Haymans, Kaden Riddell, Kenley Riddell, Ryland Haymans, and Ava Haymans.



Her last words were "I love you."



We will celebrate the life of Elise Haymans at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, 507 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, Fla., 33950. Join us for a reception immediately afterward (at noon) at Elise's Butterfly Garden at the Alligator Creek Campus of the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center ("CHEC"), 10941 Burnt Store Rd, Punta Gorda, Fla., 33955.



In lieu of flowers become an active member of the Punta Gorda Garden Club and CHEC.



