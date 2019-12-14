|
BARGAR, Elizabeth C. of North Port, Florida passed away on December 12, 2019. She was 85. Elizabeth served as a Personal Assistant for Superintendent of the School Board for BaltimoreCity. She was Vice President and Treasurer for JL Bargar Trucking in Baltimore, Maryland.
Survivors include, daughters; Judy Bobo (Bargar), Carolyn Worley (Bargar), Shirley Pumphrey (Amend); sons, James "Jim", Keith, and Ron; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Jim and two children Blake and Maryellen.
Elizabeth was a full time mother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Sun, Dec 15, 2-4PM, Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port, Florida 34287.
A Prayer Service will be held Mon, Dec 16, 11AM-1PM at Farley Funeral Home, followed by a Graveside, 1:30PM, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Elizabeth's name to the or .
