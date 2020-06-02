Elizabeth Carlton, 92, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Windham, Maine, passed away peacefully, on May 28, 2020, with her daughter Penny Lombard and her loving close friend, Joseph Nowalski by her side. She was born November 6, 1927 in Portland, Maone, to Earl and Marguerite Allen. She attended Westbrook schools and after graduating, she continued her education at Westbrook College. Elizabeth worked at the SD Warren Paper Mill, had been a stay at home mom and then spent many years at the New England Telephone Company, where she retired from.



Elizabeth lived a full, active life independently. She was a snowbird traveling from her home in Windham, Maine on the pond to her condo in Port Charlotte, Fla. She was a studious, classy lady and enjoyed all walks of life. From many years spent with the camping crew in Maine to attending plays and musicals at the Cultural Center in Florida. Some of her favorite times the past several years were; dinner on the town with the girls to try different restaurants, she enjoyed several Mahjong groups and was certainly up for a card game anytime, the Monday night condo group at the Chelsea House to play "Pay Me" and "The Manipulation" card game get togethers, or just hanging out with her special friend Joe.



She is survived by her daughter, Penny Lombard; grandchildren, David Rhoades and Heather (Kevin) Murray; great -grandchildren, Kylie and Aaron Rhoades and Taylor Murray. She was predeceased by her husband, F. Wesley Carlton, son David Carlton and her sister Patricia Jackson.



A graveside service and celebration of life to be held at a later date in her home state of Maine.



