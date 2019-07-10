Home

Elizabeth (Betty) Coombs passed away on July 3, 2019 at the age of 95 in Tarrytown, New York.

A native of Rochester, New York, Betty moved to Punta Gorda, Florida with her husband Bill Coombs in 1982 and lived there until 2017 when she moved to Tarrytown. Betty and Bill were both avid sailors and tennis players, active members of the Isles Yacht Club.

Betty was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2007.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Felthousen and Karen Coombs, a son-in-law, John Mugno, and three grandsons, Mathew Felthousen, John Mugno, and Peter Mugno.

Private family services will be held in Rye, New York.
