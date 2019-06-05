Elizabeth Ellis Seaman, 88 PORT CHARLOTTE, FL -



Elizabeth E. Seaman (aka Betty, Liz) passed in P0rt Charlotte, FL, on March 16, 2019. She was born June 2, 1930, in Somerville, MA, to Walter and Mildred Ellis and grew up in Washington, DC, and Arlington, MA. After graduating from Boston University in 1950, she moved to Ogunquit, ME, met and married Charles L. Seaman. They had two daughters.



Elizabeth joined the PTA, Women's Club, wrote for the York Weekly, enjoyed oriental art, Jeopardy, crossword puzzles, and reading mysteries. After the girls were grown, she and Charles divided their time between Ogunquit and Port Charlotte. In 1991, they divorced and Elizabeth moved to Port Charlotte.



Working and attending classes at the Port Charlotte Cultural Center, Elizabeth made new friends and enjoyed dancing, yard sales and the gym. She was able to live her last few years at home thanks to a wonderful group of caregivers.



Elizabeth is survived by daughters Allison Zurlo of Ogunquit, ME, and Meredith Baker, her husband Brad, and son, Wyatt, of Portland, OR.



A private family service will be held in Maine. Please consider donating to Tidewell Hospice House https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/ Read More Listen to Obituary