Elizabeth Viola Sheidler

Elizabeth Viola Sheidler Obituary
Elizabeth Viola Sheidler, 96, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Huron, passed away, Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL.

She enjoyed traveling and doing ceramics.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan Sheidler of Norwalk; four grandchildren, Robin (Jerry) Hodgkinson, Leslie (Jim) Smith, Thomas Sheidler Jr, and Heather Sheidler; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Ed and Polly Davin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dannie Sheidler; daughter, Nancy (Sheidler) Fox; son, Thomas l. Sheidler Sr.; 3 brothers; 7 sisters; and special friend, Ken Rivers.

Burial will take place at Meadow Green Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron, Tuesday, July 16th at 10 a.m. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chelsea's Place, 315 Addison Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33980, or to Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family.
