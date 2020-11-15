1/
Elizabeth W. Peden
1930 - 2020
Elizabeth W. Peden, 90, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1930, to George and Alice Watson in Turkey Creek, Fla. Elizabeth was a lifetime resident of Punta Gorda and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Elizabeth will be deeply missed by her daughters Lynne Horton of Punta Gorda and Laura Jones of Port Charlotte; son Mike (Tom) Peden of Port Charlotte; brother Edgar Watson of Punta Gorda; sister Emily Edwards of Port Charlotte; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held in her honor. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Elizabeth, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
