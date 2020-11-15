Elizabeth W. Peden, 90, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1930, to George and Alice Watson in Turkey Creek, Fla. Elizabeth was a lifetime resident of Punta Gorda and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Elizabeth will be deeply missed by her daughters Lynne Horton of Punta Gorda and Laura Jones of Port Charlotte; son Mike (Tom) Peden of Port Charlotte; brother Edgar Watson of Punta Gorda; sister Emily Edwards of Port Charlotte; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held in her honor. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Elizabeth, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com
and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.