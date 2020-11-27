1/1
Ellanese Beauford
Ellanese Beauford, was born on Aug. 25, 1926, in Murdock, Fla., to the late Theodore Hollimon and the late Theola Hollimon.

Ellanese was married on Feb. 2, 1941, to the late Willis Beauford. From that union was birthed six children, LeeBertha Loving, Upper Marlboro, Md.; Patricia Ann (deceased); Geraldine Burnett, Waldorf, Maryland; Willis Beauford, Jr. (deceased); Cynthia Beauford Johnson, Punta Gorda, Fla.; and, Cassandra, Vass, Atlanta, Ga.

Ellanese moved to Atlanta, Ga., to reside with her daughter Cassandra and her family. There at home, in Atlanta, she passed away on Nov. 18, 2020. Now, she has come back to Florida to rest.

Ellanese leaves behind to mourn her home-going, two siblings, four children, six grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, great -grandchildren, and great -great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held Saturday Nov. 28th at 10 a.m. at Royal Palms Memorial Garden on Jones Loop in Punta Gorda Florida.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2020.
