Ellen B. Nalepa
Ellen B. Nalepa, 75, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Oct. 5, 2020.

Formerly of Chicago, Ill., Ellen loved gardening, co-chaired the Boca Royale - Loveland Golf Tournament for 20 years, was the ladies club champion in 2007, taught line dancing and was a magnet to many friends, beloved by all for her kindness and generosity. Loving wife, beautiful mother, adoring aunt and wonderful grandmother, she will be dearly missed for the joy and light she brought to everyone she ever met.

Ellen is survived by her husband John Nalepa, son Steven R. Nalepa, daughter-in-Law Lin Su Nalepa, granddaughter Meta Nalepa, and her sister Judith Foertsch. She is preceded in death by her mother Eleanor B. Gossling and father Robert Gossling.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Loveland Center.

You may share a memory with the family at

www.stevenalepa.com/thank-you-mom

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2020.
