|
|
Eloise Pratt Richardson, 102, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed peacefully January 25th, 2020 surrounded by her daughter and son in law.
She was born June 25th, 1917 to the late Charles Edward and Fannie Mae Pratt in Atlanta, Georgia. Eloise came into the world with her beloved identical twin sister, Louise.
She is preceded in death by her husband of more than 73 years, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
She and her family were very grateful to her devoted friends, tender hearted caregivers who helped her maintain her independent spirit and social nature up until her death.
Eloise is survived by her loving daughter, Ellen and her husband, Retired Navy Captain, David Peszko; grandchildren, Davin (Cherette) Peszko, Lia (Tim) O'Neill, Morgan and Megan; great grandchildren; Chase Geiger, Logan and Trista Peszko, and Timothy and Anya O'Neill.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte, Florida 33952. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952 on Friday, January 31st at 11 am.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.