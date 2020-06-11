Elsie L. Czerwinski
Elsie L. Czerwinski, of Englewood, Fla., peacefully went to be with the Lord Wed. June 3, 2020, at the age of 94.

Elsie a fourth generation Englewood Pioneer, born May 4, 1926. Elsie was the daughter of Stuart and Starr Anderson, owners of the Lemon Bay Fisheries and Seafood Market. She was active all her life, teaching school (Englewood Elementary 2nd grade), leading cub scouts, donating time at the Teen Club, and being part of Englewood.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles (Joe) and her daughter Nancy K. Looney.

Friends may visit online at www.LemonBayFH.com to extend condolences.

A Celebration of Life will be held when we are all able to gather again.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to The University of Florida Foundation. Make check payable to the UF Foundation and mail to UF /IFAS Advancement, PO Box 110170, Gainesville, FL 32611. Write Elsie Czerwinski in the memo section. Or you may give online at UFgive.to/elsie

For more information, please contact Caylin Hilton at advancement@ifas.ufl.edu or 352-454-7073

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemon Bay Funeral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
