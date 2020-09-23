Elsie Marlene Walton, died peacefully on Sept. 19, 2020, in Venice, Fla. She was born on July 20, 1936, in Fairfax, Va. Elsie and Bryan Lee have lived in Englewood since 1956. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in May. Elsie was loved by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, extended family and her church family.



She lived to serve her Lord and did so by always giving and doing for others. She was a kind, sweet and generous Angel on Earth and was a blessing to so many. She loved to cook, bake, garden, sing, spend time with her family and share her love of Jesus. As the Pastor's wife, she was an active and cherished member of the Placida Road Church of God.



Elsie is survived by her husband Pastor Bryan Lee Walton, sons, John (Cris), James and Jesse (Rhonda). Grandsons Timothy, Ryan and Lee; granddaughters Jayna, Amanda and Melissa and seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, all live in the Englewood area. Elsie had 15 siblings and is survived by her brother, Lapsley and sister Janice. She was predeceased by her parents Harrison and Elsie Zimbro.



A graveside service will be held at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m.



All are welcome to attend and celebrate Elsie's life. The family would like to thank the Placida Road Church of God for their support and Tidewell Hospice at Venice Hospital for their loving care.



Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store