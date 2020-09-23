1/
Elsie Marlene Walton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Marlene Walton, died peacefully on Sept. 19, 2020, in Venice, Fla. She was born on July 20, 1936, in Fairfax, Va. Elsie and Bryan Lee have lived in Englewood since 1956. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in May. Elsie was loved by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, extended family and her church family.

She lived to serve her Lord and did so by always giving and doing for others. She was a kind, sweet and generous Angel on Earth and was a blessing to so many. She loved to cook, bake, garden, sing, spend time with her family and share her love of Jesus. As the Pastor's wife, she was an active and cherished member of the Placida Road Church of God.

Elsie is survived by her husband Pastor Bryan Lee Walton, sons, John (Cris), James and Jesse (Rhonda). Grandsons Timothy, Ryan and Lee; granddaughters Jayna, Amanda and Melissa and seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, all live in the Englewood area. Elsie had 15 siblings and is survived by her brother, Lapsley and sister Janice. She was predeceased by her parents Harrison and Elsie Zimbro.

A graveside service will be held at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Elsie's life. The family would like to thank the Placida Road Church of God for their support and Tidewell Hospice at Venice Hospital for their loving care.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemon Bay Funeral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lemon Bay Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved