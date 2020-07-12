1/
Emil Winton (Win) Sell Jr.
Emil Winton (Win) Sell Jr., was born in Washington D.C., to Emil Winton Sell Sr. and Frances Mussel White Sell.

Win was a highly decorated sergeant in the U.S. Army Special Forces serving in Vietnam.

He retired as North Port's Animal Control Officer after 18 years with a passion for both domestic and wildlife.

He is survived by his faithful wife, Cynthia, a sister Virginia (Henry) Barragan, two daughters, Pamela (Glen) Snyder and Donna (Bryan) Schoenrock, and several grandchildren.

Win "fought a good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith."

A military service honoring Win's life will be at Sarasota National Cemetery on July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. Arrangements made by Farley Funeral Home in North Port.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
11:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
