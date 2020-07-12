Emil Winton (Win) Sell Jr., was born in Washington D.C., to Emil Winton Sell Sr. and Frances Mussel White Sell.



Win was a highly decorated sergeant in the U.S. Army Special Forces serving in Vietnam.



He retired as North Port's Animal Control Officer after 18 years with a passion for both domestic and wildlife.



He is survived by his faithful wife, Cynthia, a sister Virginia (Henry) Barragan, two daughters, Pamela (Glen) Snyder and Donna (Bryan) Schoenrock, and several grandchildren.



Win "fought a good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith."



A military service honoring Win's life will be at Sarasota National Cemetery on July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. Arrangements made by Farley Funeral Home in North Port.



