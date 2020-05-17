Emilie R, Harold, 85, of Englewood, Fla., died May 2, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House, following a long illness. She was born in Salamanca, N.Y. In 1954, she married Gene Harold, who survives. They would have celebrated 66 years of marriage on May 22. Emilie moved permanently to Florida in 1997, where she volunteered for the Englewood Community Hospital and Elsie Quirk Library.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Gene, are her children, Alan (Robin) Harold of Altoona, Pa., Mark Harold of Englewood, Fla., and Martha Harold of Pierce, Colo.; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Douglas (Katherine) Rau of Binghamton, N.Y. and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Services for Emilie are being provided by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, Fla. A complete obituary may be found at nationalcremation.com.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Gene, are her children, Alan (Robin) Harold of Altoona, Pa., Mark Harold of Englewood, Fla., and Martha Harold of Pierce, Colo.; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Douglas (Katherine) Rau of Binghamton, N.Y. and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Services for Emilie are being provided by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, Fla. A complete obituary may be found at nationalcremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 17, 2020.