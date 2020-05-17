Emilie R. Harold
1934 - 2020
Emilie R, Harold, 85, of Englewood, Fla., died May 2, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House, following a long illness. She was born in Salamanca, N.Y. In 1954, she married Gene Harold, who survives. They would have celebrated 66 years of marriage on May 22. Emilie moved permanently to Florida in 1997, where she volunteered for the Englewood Community Hospital and Elsie Quirk Library.

Surviving, in addition to her husband Gene, are her children, Alan (Robin) Harold of Altoona, Pa., Mark Harold of Englewood, Fla., and Martha Harold of Pierce, Colo.; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Douglas (Katherine) Rau of Binghamton, N.Y. and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Services for Emilie are being provided by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, Fla. A complete obituary may be found at nationalcremation.com.

Published in Englewood Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte
2672 Tamiami Trail, Suite 4B
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
9416245212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 15, 2020
Gene, Alan, Mark, and Martha. So sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. Please accept our condolences. We have many fond memories of our times together. Joe and Dot Smyder.
Joseph Smyder
