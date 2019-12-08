Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Emily E. Dimond Obituary
EMILY E. DIMOND, 82, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Pam Specialty Hospital, Sarasota, Florida.

Emily was born October 4, 1937 in Niagara Falls, New York to the late Robert A. and Ethel C. Crawford.

She moved to Florida in 1988 from New York.

She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Audrey E. (Robert) Herd of Punta Gorda, FL; three sons, Albert C. Edwards of Kansas, Allen Edwards of Florida and Alvin Edwards of Kentucky; 4 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Kenneth Dimond.

Memorial services celebrating Emily's life will be held Tuesday, 11:00 AM, December 10, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 215 Mary Street, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
