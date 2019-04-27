Home

Emma Elizabeth (Betty) Starkey died April 24, 2019 at the age of 90.

She lived at Venetian Gardens of Venice and was formerly of Buffalo, MO and Lake of the Ozarks, MO and Kanas City, MO. Born in Macon, MO she was one of six children.

Surviving sisters are Judy Le'on of Columbia, MO and Carolyn Long of Roeland Park, KS and one brother, Basil Summers. She was married to Harold Kueck until his death in 1973 and married again to Clifford Starkey until his death in 1995. She is survived by 5 children and their spouses, Janis Cowan (Frank); Harold Kueck, Jr. (Jane); Gregory Kueck, Elizabeth Sockwell (Kelly), Pamela Horn (David); 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Cremation will be with no services here in Venice.

She will be buried privately in Camdenton, Missouri at a later date. Donations to Tidewell Hospice House in Venice would be appreciated.

Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
