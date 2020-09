Enedina Del Carmen Parraguez Abarzua Jan. 21, 1935 - Aug. 31, 2020



Enedina "Abuelita Dina" Parraguez, age 85, a native Chilean from the city of Chillan, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Dina was born January 21, 1935, to Hipolito Del Carmen Abarzua Fernandez and Maria Jesus Munoz Alarcon.Dina is survived by her daughter Jeannette Rivera (Mariano), daughter Patricia Parraguez, son Christian Parraguez (Carol), daughter Angelica Avila.Her grandchildren are Marie Pillsbury (Richard), Mariano Rivera (Melissa), Michael Rivera, Matthew Rivera, Marcus Rivera, Martin Rivera, Erika Gomez, Andrew Parraguez (Amy), Gabrielle Parraguez Zimmerman(Stefanie), Ryan Parraguez, Ashley Avila (Shawna), and Alison Avila.Dina is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.Dina was preceded in death by her husband Luis Alberto Parraguez.Dina was a caring and loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Her heart was bigger than the world. Her smile would warm everyone's heart. She will truly be missed by everyone.



Funeral services for Dina will be held on November 30, 2020 ,from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, Fl 34287.



