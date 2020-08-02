1/1
Erin Irene Clevenger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erin Irene Clevenger, 30, of North Port, Fla. passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

She was born on August 26, 1989, in Port Charlotte, Fla.

A life-long resident of Port Charlotte Erin enjoyed painting.

She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Mady Hall of Placida, Fla.; her mother, Kelly Fleming Hall of North Port, Fla.; her sister, Jessica Clevenger of Port Charlotte, Fla.; brother, Tommy Pasinella of North Port, Fla.; maternal grandmother, Claire Pope of Placida, Fla.; father and step mother, Richard (Becky) Clevenger of Dandridge, Tenn.; step-sisters Chasity and Miranda Clevenger; step-brother, Brandon Clevenger; paternal grandfather and step grandmother, Alfred (Tina) Clevenger. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, and cousins. Erin was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Rodney Pope and paternal grandmother, Brenda Kay Dalton.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved