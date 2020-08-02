Erin Irene Clevenger, 30, of North Port, Fla. passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.



She was born on August 26, 1989, in Port Charlotte, Fla.



A life-long resident of Port Charlotte Erin enjoyed painting.



She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Mady Hall of Placida, Fla.; her mother, Kelly Fleming Hall of North Port, Fla.; her sister, Jessica Clevenger of Port Charlotte, Fla.; brother, Tommy Pasinella of North Port, Fla.; maternal grandmother, Claire Pope of Placida, Fla.; father and step mother, Richard (Becky) Clevenger of Dandridge, Tenn.; step-sisters Chasity and Miranda Clevenger; step-brother, Brandon Clevenger; paternal grandfather and step grandmother, Alfred (Tina) Clevenger. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, and cousins. Erin was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Rodney Pope and paternal grandmother, Brenda Kay Dalton.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



