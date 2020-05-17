Erna H. Abel
Erna H. Abel, died peacefully at home on April 23, 2020, in North Port, Fla.

She was born on April 13, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wis., where she met and married the love of her life, Douglas Abel (deceased). They later moved to California and raised their three children before finally retiring to Florida.

Erna was a loving mother and a generous woman who helped others as often as she could.

She is survived by her sisters, Betty Clemens and Carolyn Bleich; her sons, Brian, Michael, and Greg Abel and their families.

A private service will be held for her family.

Published in Englewood Sun on May 17, 2020.
