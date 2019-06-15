|
|
Ernest Douglas Billingham, Jr (AKA Douglas) of North Port, FL formerly of Clifton Park, NY, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Survivors include his daughters, Jacqueline Bashford, Donna Siska, and Jennifer Willette; sons, Douglas III, Jason, Matthew and Christopher; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, Christine and his grandson, Michael.
At the request of Douglas, there will be no viewing hours and the Funeral Mass will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, it is also the request of Douglas that friends take their children or someone they love to dinner and celebrate his life.
