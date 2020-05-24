ERV J. MINARD, 90, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born on July 28, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., to the late George and Lois Bisher Minard, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for thirty-four years coming from Tinley Park, Ill.
Erv retired from Meyer's Concrete in 1986 prior to relocating to Florida.
He was a former Moose, Eagle, and Elk all in Englewood.
He is predeceased by four children: Theodore, Kenneth, Constance and Michael.
Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-five years: Heidi Minard; nine children: Arthur, Guy, Jack, Christine, Sherry, Carla, Sheila and Candy; fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.enlgewoodfh.com
Published in Englewood Sun on May 24, 2020.