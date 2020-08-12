Ervin Clayton Loche, age 95, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away July 30, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1925, in Antigo, Wis., to Ervin and Vera Loche, who preceded him in death. Ervin graduated from Fond du Lac high school, class of 1943. He proudly served in the Marine Corp as a Corporal and was a Radio Operator in the Pacific Theater during WWII. In his civilian life, Ervin retired from Sears Roebuck and Co. in 1987. He was a Master Mason and was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League, McCullen-Kimpel Det #552 in Fond du Lac. Ervin was a devoted family man and enjoyed all family gatherings. He also liked fishing and having fun. He cooked top notch meals. Ervin had a silly sense of humor and was really great at being awesome! He enjoyed RV-ing around the continental US... twice. Ervin also loved his dogs, especially Shirley and Barnaby. He was also very fond of the 29 years he spent at Heritage Oak Park in Port Charlotte. Ervin is survived by his wife, Joan Loche; his children, Michael (Kimber) Loche, Pamela (Loche) Bright, Suzannah (Barry) Wilhite, and Eric (Jennifer) Loche; grandchildren, Ryan Loche, Sean Loche, Marlee Bright, Collin Pring, Tyler Loche, Joshua Loche, and Camryn Loche; great grandchildren, Liam, Aurora Rose, Judah, Phoebe, Levi, Sophia, Harper, Honor and Londyn. The family will be holding private graveside services on August 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., followed by what we had hoped to be a celebration of life/wake. Due to COVID-19, the family is instead inviting friends who wish to pay tribute to drive past our home at 5199 Collingswood and wave/honk at the memorial flag display. Marines and supporters are encouraged to "oorah!" In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Foundation, Inc.; 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.