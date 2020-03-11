Home

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes
113 Freeman St.
Genoa City, WI 53128
262-279-5933
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Anchor Baptist Church
315 Sumner St.
Genoa City, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Anchor Baptist Church
315 Sumner St
Genoa City,, WI
Esther M. Hirons Obituary
Esther M. Hirons age 98 died March 8, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on April 10, 1921. The daughter of the late John and Carla (Anderson) Christensen.

On Jan. 22, 1944 she was united in marriage to Frederick C. Rudy who preceded her in death on June 30, 1967. She was married to Paul Hirons on July 1, 1977 in Silver Lake, Wis. who preceded her in death on April 13, 2004. During her life Esther worked at the Silver Lake State Bank. During her life she spent 28 years in Port Charlotte, Fla. She was a past member of the Community Baptist Church of Silver Lake, Wis. and First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, Fla. She was involved at both churches where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, and reading. Esther also enjoyed poetry and wrote many poems.

Esther is survived by four of her children: Fred (Pat) Rudy, Kathleen (Dale) Crichton, Carla (Marv) Behr, Sharon Rudy and daughter in law Elaine Rudy. Grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 13. Sister to the late Elna Swanson and Charles (Lillian) Christensen. Stepmother of Bill Hirons and Bob (Luella) Hirons. She was preceded in death by her son Paul Rudy.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Anchor Baptist Church 315 Sumner St. Genoa City, WI. Burial will follow in Salem Mound Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or The Navigators. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home of Genoa City, Wis. is assisting the family.
