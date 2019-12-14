|
|
Ethel Emaline "Emily" Johnston 88 of Rotonda West, Florida.
Went to be with the Lord on Thursday December 5th, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Emily was born January 14th, 1931 in Paragould, Arkansas.
Graduated from Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee and Sayers Business College in Hammond, Indiana.
Emily was a faithful member of Tri-City Baptist Church of Port Charlotte, Florida and before moving to Florida, at First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana.
Emily retired From LTV Steel of East Chicago, Indiana as a Secretary and issued Safety Equipment.
Emily is survived by her sons, Russell Daniels, Michael Daniels, Son's Mike Johnston and Danny Skimehorn. Grandchildren: Karen, Robert, Benjamin, Robin, Tanner, Elisha, Kyle, Joshua, and Nicholas. Also 15 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at Lemon Bay Funeral Home
2 Buchan's Landing Englewood, Florida 34223, on December 16th, 2019 at 11:30 am with the viewing from 10:00 am to 11:30 am the same morning. Burial will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park Englewood, Florida.
We All Love and Miss You and Will See You Soon in Heaven.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.