Eugene E. Baxley, 83, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Canal Fulton, OH, passed away on January 30, 2020. Eugene was born on November 28, 1936 to Roy and Josephine Baxley in Greenville, Pass. He served in the U.S. Airforce for 12 years and worked in general sales in car and leather goods for 30 years. He was also a Walmart greeter for 10 years. Eugene was salesman of the year for 10 years. He was a member of Son's and Daughter's of Hermas, a lifetime member of the , American Legion, member, and a Moose Club member.
Survivors include his wife, Nina Baxley, of Punta Gorda, Fla.; Craig Baxley, Chay and Baxley Hughes, Thomasville, Ga., Tina Kraner, Canton, OH and Ann Miller, Casselberry, Fla., and many nieces and nephews. Son's of Nina, Shane Rolland, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Ryan Rolland, Sarasota, Fla.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5th from 10-11 AM with a funeral beginning at 11 AM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda, Fla. A luncheon will follow in the on-site reception room, with burial following at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Missionaries, Tri-City Baptist Church, 24058 Heritage Place, Port Charlotte, Fla. 33980 or to www.Tri-CityBaptistChurch.com.
