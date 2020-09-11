1/
Eugene Robert Kentopp
Eugene Robert Kentopp, April 18, 1931, to August 22, 2020.

Gene was born in Doylestown, Pa., to Annie and William Kentopp. He grew up with his brothers, James, George and Donald and his sisters, Ann and Josephine.

Gene met his wife, Dixie Lee, in Doylestown. They later moved to Flemington, N.J., where he became a self-employed mechanic. He rebuilt a lot of automatic transmissions and a lot of engines. In December 1986, he decided he had enough cold weather; so they moved to Englewood, Fla.

Gene was also a flight engineer for the Naval Air Reserves out of Willow Grove, Pa. It was something he loved to do. So for two weeks a year, he toured the world with the Navy. His favorite was Rota, Spain.

Gene and Dixie have five children; Michael, Lora Anne, Daniel, Lisa (deceased) and Linda and son-in-law Gregory; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be at Living Hope Church, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Venice Memorial Gardens, Center Road, Venice, Florida.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lemon Bay Funeral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
