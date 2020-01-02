Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Eunice P. Harvey

Eunice P. Harvey Obituary
Eunice P. Harvey, 94, of Rotonda West, Florida passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice facility in Englewood, Florida. Born June 28, 1925 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Lawrence and Marion (Dodge) Harvey. Eunice had been a resident of Charlotte County for eight years coming from Revere, Massachusetts. Eunice worked in the candy industry for Schrafft, Deran, Borden, and NECCO until her retirement. She was a communicant of St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Eunice is pre-deceased by brother-in-law George Doherty.

Survivors include sister Bernice Doherty, nieces: Maureen (Gerald) Rideout and Barbara (Leo) Fama, nephew Dennis (Jeanette) Myles, and numerous other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, Florida. Inurnment will be in Massachusetts.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or St. Jude Children Research Hospital in memory of Eunice Harvey.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
