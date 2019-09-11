|
Evelyn Howson Worcester Rapp died peacefully on September 4, 2019 in Encinitas, California. She was 95.
Evelyn was born in 1924 in Fremantle, Western Australia the only child of Anne and Herbert Howson. She was educated at Methodist Ladies' College in Claremont, Perth. She trained at and graduated from Children's Hospital with a nursing degree. She earned a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from Florida Southern College in Lakeland Florida.
In 1944, in Sydney, Australia she married Francis Worcester who was then a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. They divorced in 1976. He predeceased Evelyn in 2005. They had two children, Dr. Peter Worcester of San Diego, California, and Janis Worcester Lariviere of Chicago, Illinois. She had three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Evelyn married Harold Rapp in 1977. They lived happily in Port Charlotte, Florida until his death in 2016. There she was an active member and past president of the Unitarian Universalist church in Port Charlotte. She was also a member of PEO, AAUW, and Kiwanis.
She is interred in Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.