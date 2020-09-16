Evelyn Rose Sides, age 95 of Georgetown, Del., and formerly of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center. She was born in Akron, Ohio, on January 19, 1925, daughter of the late Luther and Carrie (Phillips) Miller.
Mrs. Sides belonged to several service organizations, including the Rotonda West American Legion. She was a friend to everyone she met, and she earned the nickname "Happy Feet", because she loved to dance to rock n roll well into her 90s. Above all, Mrs. Sides cherished time with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sides was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Orvie E. Sides; her son, Gary E. Sides; and her brother, El Jay Miller. She is survived by her son, William D. Armstrong; her daughters: Linda Ray (Samuel), with whom she lived and Donna Senft (Steve); her grandchildren: Cherie MacCarthy (Bill), Cindy Tinnel (Ab Stewart), Christie Belknap (Scott), Douglas Ray (Jennifer), Sandra Ray (Craig Elliott), Eric Senft, Tina Shearer (Troy), and Katy Senft; and her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, Georgetown, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Mrs. Sides' memory to Delaware Hospice: 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963, or www.delawarehospice.org
