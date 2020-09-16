1/1
Evelyn Rose Sides
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Rose Sides, age 95 of Georgetown, Del., and formerly of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center. She was born in Akron, Ohio, on January 19, 1925, daughter of the late Luther and Carrie (Phillips) Miller.

Mrs. Sides belonged to several service organizations, including the Rotonda West American Legion. She was a friend to everyone she met, and she earned the nickname "Happy Feet", because she loved to dance to rock n roll well into her 90s. Above all, Mrs. Sides cherished time with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sides was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Orvie E. Sides; her son, Gary E. Sides; and her brother, El Jay Miller. She is survived by her son, William D. Armstrong; her daughters: Linda Ray (Samuel), with whom she lived and Donna Senft (Steve); her grandchildren: Cherie MacCarthy (Bill), Cindy Tinnel (Ab Stewart), Christie Belknap (Scott), Douglas Ray (Jennifer), Sandra Ray (Craig Elliott), Eric Senft, Tina Shearer (Troy), and Katy Senft; and her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, Georgetown, Del.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Mrs. Sides' memory to Delaware Hospice: 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963, or www.delawarehospice.org.

Please visit Mrs. Sides' Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium
307 North Bedford Street
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-2880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved