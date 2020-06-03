Evelyn Smithwick Turner



Evelyn S. Turner, child of God, devoted wife, dearly loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (G.G.!) and friend to many passed peacefully in her sleep, under Hospice care, at her Sandhill Gardens home on Sun., May 17, 2020. She said it would be her "Hallelujah Day"! Throughout her life, Evelyn was passionate about living out her faith in God each day, caring for and staying connected to her family & friends, being an active part of her church family (since 1964, St. James Episcopal Church in Port Charlotte) and reaching out to others in her neighborhood and community. Her many creative gifts included writing, music, dance, theater, hospitality and gardening. We all will miss her sweet smile, cheerful and beautiful voice (that welcoming N.C. accent!) and gentle, strong spirit. Evelyn was born May 16, 1925, and grew up in Louisburg, N.C. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Class of '46. Evelyn married The Rev. Robert W. Turner III. on June 26, 1946, and they celebrated 54 years of marriage together before his death in December, 2000. In their marriage, they served many parishes of the Episcopal Church, including 6 years (1947-1953) in the Republic of Panama (their first 2 children were born there), in Nashville, Tenn., and in Nags Head and Wake Forest, N.C., before coming to St. James Episcopal Church, P.C., from 1964-1981.



Evelyn is survived by her four children - Isabel Reid (Taylor), Fla. Keys; Robert W. Turner IV, Burkburnett, Texas; Martha Clemente (Michael), P. C.; Christopher Turner (Susan), Lake Suzy - and many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Mary Nelson Hayes, N.C., and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are through Kays-Ponger Funeral Home in P.C., with a family gathering in celebration of Evelyn's life to be announced by St. James Episcopal Church at a later time. If you wish to give a gift in memory/honor of Evelyn, the family is requesting gifts be made in Evelyn's name to the United Thank Offering of the Episcopal Church (c/o St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Dr, P.C. 33952) or Tidewell Hospice of Charlotte County (5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238).



Thanking God for our beautiful mother, for every moment we had together and for all of the special people who have cared for her and watched over her through these years.



