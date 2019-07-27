|
|
Evelyn Stewart Leonard, formally of Englewood, FL passed away.
Born August 2, 1926 in Camp Hill, PA she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Alma (Kerns) Stewart. She was the wife for 72 years of the late James JB Leonard.
Evelyn was owner of Leonard's Ceramics in Enola, PA. After moving to Florida she waitressed at the Englewood Elks.
67 year life member & Past Pres of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 751 and Past State Chaplain for ALA Dept of Pa, Past Pres Englewood Elks Does, Lemon Bay Woman's Club, Order of the Eastern Star, VFW Auxiliary, The Moose & H2U all of Englewood.
Evelyn is survived by sons, James L (Dawn); Charles (Marylou) of Enola; daughters, Kay of Mech., PA; Karen (John) Purdue of FL; Deborah of Enola; Barbara of FL, daughter-in-law; 8 grandchildren,10 great grandchildren, 4 great, great grandchildren. Predeceased by son, Robert S; granddaughter Amanda Leonard; sister, Helen Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lemon Bay Woman's Club.
The funeral service and interment was at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, PA, where Mom was placed with Daddy.
We love you so much and each of us have a unique reason why we'll miss you more than you'd ever imagine. We love you and keep our memories fresh forever. Enjoy your peace Mom, you deserve to be free.
Celebration of Life will at the Lemon Bay Woman's Club on Saturday, July 27 @ 11am