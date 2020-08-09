1/1
Evelyn Yates Baldwin
Evelyn Yates Baldwin, 72, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy Autonomic (MSA).

Evelyn was born on March 11, 1948, in Washington, D.C. to her proud parents R. Windsor and Mozell Moore Yates, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of twenty-four years Harold P. Baldwin, daughters Lisa Robles Martin and Amie Elizabeth Martin, son Richard Lee Robles, Jr. and sons-in-law Cary Martin and Rick Martin. Her extended family includes ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Prior to moving to Port Charlotte, she was employed by the Walt Disney World Swan-Dolphin Hotel in the Human Resources Department and carried many fond memories and friends with her after a career of over twenty-one years.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Peace River Baptist Church in Punta Gorda, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the ASPCA.

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
