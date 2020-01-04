Home

Ewen Ian Fraser, 77, of North Port, Florida passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Florida. Ian was born January 8, 1942 in Glasgow, Scotland the son of the late James and Mary (Milligan) Fraser. He was a past Master with Philadelphia Masonic Lodge and a Knight's Templar. Ian enjoyed Shotokan Karate, Tai Chi, scuba diving, loved his cars, his Coors Light and especially enjoyed his dog Jimmy. Ian was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jodi. A celebration of life will be held for Ian on Sunday, January 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Farley Funeral Home North Port Chapel located at 5900 South Biscayne Blvd, North Port, Florida 34286. A Masonic service will begin at 3:30 pm with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ian's name to Tidewell Hospice and to New Hope Community Church.
