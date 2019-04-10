Florence "Flo" Martin Kramitz, 80, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 with her daughter by her side.



Flo was born June 3, 1938 in Staten Island, New York and moved with her family to Port



Charlotte in 1981 after her husband Victor retired from the New York City Police Dept. She was



a member of Beacon Light Chapter of the Order of the Easter Star, Staten Island. Flo was employed by the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners in the Purchasing Department as Senior Buyer for Charlotte County from 1981 to 2001, retiring after twenty



years of service. Flo was a loving and devoted wife of 62 years, a loving mother and grandmother who was tirelessly dedicated to her family and friends. She was very patriotic and had a deep love for America. Flo loved life and was always smiling.



Survived by two sons, Victor J. Kramitz of LaJolla, California and Alan Richard (Jinny) Kramitz of Goose Creek, South Carolina; a daughter, Keryn (James) Kulbacki of Fort Myers, Florida; a brother, John (Patricia) Martin of Staten Island, New York; friends, Brother Roger and Sister Amelia Glover of Port Charlotte; grandchildren, Krista, Kaitlin, Kelsey, Steven, Megan, Sara, Mark, Deb and Dale Marie; great grandchildren, Juliana, Janise and Emmalyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Flo was preceded in death by husband, Victor "Vic" Joseph Kramitz, Jr., her parents, Joseph and Amelia Martin; a brother, Joseph; a sister, Eileen; and a daughter, Tracey Pierce.



Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M., April 11, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11:00 A.M. April 12, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.



