Forrest "Jiggs" F. Yeager passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. He was born April 12, 1919 in Batesville, Indiana.



Jiggs came to the Port Charlotte area in 1982 from Miami. He served in the Army during World War II with the 39th Signal Co. attached to the 26th Division. Jiggs was in Northern France, Rineland, Central Europe, and Ardennes in the Battle of the Bulge, serving with General Patton. He was a Tech Sgt. and served from January of 1942 to November of 1945, in which he received a Bronze Star. Jiggs was married to Vivian "Maggie", who passed away September 24, 2004. He and his wife never had children, but had the next closest thing to a son, a monkey named Jiggsey Jr., who also preceded him in death. Jiggs loved life and always surrounded himself with numerous friends. His philosophy to a long life is, "Walk, walk, walk!" Jiggs was a member of the Legion, the Elks, the Moose, and Italian and Irish Clubs.



Visitation for Jiggs will take place on June 22, 2019 from 10-11am with a service beginning at 11am at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Punta Gorda Bird Sanctuary and toward Cancer Research.



Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook. Read More Listen to Obituary