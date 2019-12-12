|
|
A lifelong resident of Arcadia, Frances Earle Pooser died on December 8th, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Arcadia. She was born on October 25th, 1918 in Fort Ogden and moved to Arcadia before she was two years old.
As a child, Frances attended the Church of the Brethren, The Tabernacle, and joined Trinity United Methodist Church. She was only twelve years old when she started teaching Sunday School at Trinity, and she continued to do so for most of her life.
A 1936 graduate of DeSoto County High School, she earned her two-year teaching certificate from Florida State College for Women (Florida State University since 1947) and her bachelor's degree from the University of Florida. She taught for 41 years within the DeSoto County School District, including 40 years at Memorial Grammar School.
Frances loved animals of all kinds, nature, history and genealogy, poetry, reading, flowers, knitting, and handwork. Her family and friends will remember her as a kind and generous person who was interested in - and cared about - her family, friends, students, and everyone she met. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, DeSoto County Historical Society, and the 20th Century Literary Club.
She is survived by nephew Michael (Irene) Pooser, great-niece Mary Frances Pooser (Michael) Hathcock, and great-great-niece Elizabeth Grace Hathcock. She was preceded in death by her parents L.B. Pooser and Frances Michael Pooser, and her brothers Mike (Doris) Pooser and Jack (Marie) Pooser.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W Oak St Arcadia, FL 34266. A funeral will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Louie Mabrey officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will gratefully accept flowers, or memorial donations to the DeSoto County Historical Society in Frances's memory would also be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com.
Ponger-Kays-Grady have been entrusted with the arrangements.