Frances Lorraine Folchi
Frances Lorraine Folchi, 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida died peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House, Port Charlotte, Florida.

Lorraine was born March 23, 1940 in New York, New York to the late Salvatore and Mary Tocco.

She moved to Punta Gorda in 1999 from Denver, Colorado with her husband Bill. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Punta Gorda. She belonged to the Charlotte County Republican Club, the Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee and all of the local Republican clubs. She was a member of the Punta Gorda Sea Farers and the Isles Yacht Club.

She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 58 years, William "Bill" L. Folchi;

a daughter, Laura; two sons, Christopher and William; a sister, Maryann Tocco; a brother, Alfonse M. Tocco; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Lorraine's life will be held Thursday 11:00 AM, August 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
