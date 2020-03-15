|
|
Frances Marie Alverson (nee Peifer)
Frances Marie Alverson crossed the threshold from earthly life to eternal life on Feb. 27, 2020 at the age of 101. The second of the four children of James Oscar Peifer and Olive Burns-Kerr Peifer, Frances was born in central Illinois a few days after the signing of the Armistice ending World War I.
As a child of the Great Depression, Frances learned lessons that she would apply the rest of her life. She believed in wasting nothing, in saving, spending and investing money wisely, and in doing the very best job she could, no matter what it was. Her work ethic and Christian values were strongly shaped by her mother and father, a Baptist deacon.
Frances was an outstanding student, respected and admired by her teachers and peers, and won a full scholarship to study elementary education at the Illinois State University in Normal, Ill. She married Kent Alverson in 1941, and they started their family shortly thereafter. She taught first grade for one year, and then dedicated herself to raising her children and being a good and faithful wife for many years. She loved kids and teaching and was disappointed to have to give up her job because of a policy then in effect that married women were not allowed to teach.
Frances loved working with numbers and kept meticulous records of most everything. She became a tax accountant in Lincoln, Nebraska and continued that work after she and Kent moved to Port Charlotte, Fla. in 1975. For her, living in Florida had been a life-long dream, at last realized.
Frances loved her family and took great pleasure in their accomplishments. A quiet and sensitive person, she made lasting, deep friendships wherever she lived. She was always ready to help those in need. She enjoyed playing her organ and singing in church choirs. She once sang in a choir at a Billy Graham crusade. She delighted in beautiful things, her home, poetry, and teddy bears. She was a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church for many years.
Frances is survived by sons Richard (wife, Jan) of Rochester Hills, Michigan, David of Port Charlotte, and Steven (wife, Marian) of Bethlehem, Georgia; four grandsons, five great-grandchildren, and a brother, Donald Peifer of Tucson, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kent Alverson; her parents, James and Olive Peifer; her sister, Beatrice Landes; and her brother, James Robert Peifer.
Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date, and donations in memory of Frances may be made to the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Avenue.