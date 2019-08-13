Home

Francis E. "Frank" Lamarre


1935 - 2019
Francis E. "Frank" Lamarre Obituary
Francis "Frank" E. Lamarre, 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.

Frank was born March 17, 1935 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to the late Albert and Alice Lamarre. He was a retired high school teacher and moved to Port Charlotte in 1970 from Rhode Island.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Jean Lamarre of Port Charlotte; and two grandchildren, Christopher Fontaine and Logen Jones. His son, Stephen F. Lamarre of Port Charlotte also died August 11, 2019 in Port Charlotte.

Private interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.

Friends may visit online to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
