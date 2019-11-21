|
On November 10, 2019, Our Father and Grandfather Francis McElwee "Mac" was freed from Alzheimer's. Although, he will be greatly missed by many we find peace in knowing he is now free.
Mac was born on February 2, 1938, in Edgerton Wisconsin. He was an Army Reservist. Mac moved to Florida where he worked at Kennedy Space Center from 1967 to 1973. Mac worked in Communications at the Center and was on the team that launched Apollo 11, on July 16, 1969. Mac loved to tell stories of how all the communications operators would all be out watching the launches and his supervisor would order them back to work.
After his years at the space Center Mac moved to Port Charlotte where he worked at Sprint until he retired in 1998. He then dedicated many years as a volunteer at the Peace River Wildlife Center. He was well known as the Pelican Guy for his care of the Pelicans as well as much other wildlife. In addition to caring for the birds and animals he conducted educational seminars for the public to better understand about the wildlife.
Mac is survived by his devoted daughter Tracey Williams, his sons Bryan and Jeffery McElwee and his loyal caregiver and friend Robert Allen. Mac also has three Grandchildren and six Great-Grandchildren.
Mac's loving wife Sharon McElwee preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950