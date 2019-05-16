Home

Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Frank M. Fogg Jr. Obituary
Frank M. Fogg Jr., USN Retired, a Punta Gorda resident since 1980, passed away on May 13, 2019 just 4 months shy of his 100th birthday. Fogg, a native of Carney's Point, New Jersey served 22 years on in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean conflict as a Chief Petty Officer. After his honorable service during which he earned several medals, he worked another 20 years at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He was a longtime member of American Legion Post 103 and in retirement enjoyed golfing with friends and had scored a Hole in One at the age of 70. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Haruka "Frances" Fogg, two daughters Patti Fogg of Richmond VA, Nancy Aiken (Gary) of Baltimore, MD, two grandchildren, Benjamin (Naomi), Ella (Cody) and three great-grandchildren.

His longevity was supported by caring neighbors, Cheryl & Bill Scarborough and Debbie and Rick Sherman.

Family will receive visitors on Friday, May 17 from 10-11:30am at the Kays-Ponger &Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Ave, Punta Gorda. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow at the Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 27200 Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Peace River Animal Refuge, 3400 Ponce De Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
