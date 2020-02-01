|
Frank Paolella, 57, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1962, to Frank and Agnes Paolella in Brooklyn, New York.
A resident of Levittown, New York, Frank ventured to Punta Gorda in 1982 and began volunteering with the Punta Gorda Fire Department. In 1987, his love of firefighting led to a long career beginning in Fort Myers and ending in Charlotte County, where he retired as a Battalion Chief after 29 years of service to the community. Frank, an amazing man, enjoyed fishing, boating, skiing, cooking and throwing parties. His idea of having a good time included a Grey Goose on the rocks in his hand and sharing unforgettable moments with his friends and family. Frank was adored for his dedication to his fellow men and women in uniform and will be remembered by all for his selflessness, his kind heart, and his love for his family.
Frank will be deeply missed by his father Frank; daughter Keli Clune; son Frank (Samantha) Paolella; brother James Paolella; grandson Cory Clune; and girlfriend April Rubenstrunk. He is preceded in death by his mother, Agnes.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:30 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, 24411 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte, Florida, 33980. A service will immediately follow.
The family is requesting donations be made to the Charlotte County Firefighters and Paramedics Benevolent Association, Inc. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Frank, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.