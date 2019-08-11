|
|
Frank S. Marusinski, 100 years old, of Port Charlotte, Florida and North Port, Florida left this world July 13, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was born in Palmer, Massachusetts to the late John and Antonina Marusinski and attended local schools. He played base ball with a local team where he was known as Shure Hit Marusinski. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army on Friday, Feb. 13, 1942. He was part of the D Day's Utah beach landing and was promoted to Staff Sergeant in June of 1943. He served in General Patton's 3rd. Army, Headquarters Company, through all its campaigns. Frank re-enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1945 and was part of the Berlin Airlift effort while at Westover AFB, Massachusetts, he was promoted to Master Sergeant in 1956. While stationed at Westover Frank married Noella Alix of Holyoke. The Air Force Band honored the couple by playing at their reception. They were married for 65 years. Noella passed away in 2013. Frank was transferred to Kadena AFB Okinawa Frank assisted in the air operations with the 19th Bombardment Group during the Korean War. He attended the Strategic Air Command NCO Academy. Then transferred to Tachekawa AFB Japan as part of the occupation force. While there he was instrumental in his squadron adopting an orphanage and provided for their needs. Frank retired as 1st Sergeant of 4108th Maintenance and Refueling Squadron in 1962. The Marusinskis then moved to Port Charlotte. Frank joined the U.S. Post Office in Port Charlotte from which he retired in 1984. Frank served in the following:
Battles & Campaigns,
Normandy, Northern France, Central Europe and the Rhineland
Frank received the following medals of recognition:
Bronze Star medal, Victory Ribbon
European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign, 4 Bronze stars
National Defense Service Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII
American Campaign medal, World War II Victory Medal
Korean Service Medal, Army of Occupational Medal ( Japan clasp)
Air force Longevity Service Award with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters
United Nations Service Medal
Good Conduct Medal (Army) with 5 Bronze Loops & 1 silver Loop
Good Conduct Medal (Air Force) 1 silver Loop
Frank was an avid traveler and golfer, a founding member of Kings Way Country
Club. A member of the American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte for 56 years, the Port Charlotte Moose and the AMVETS Post 312. He was a passionate supporter of The Boston Redsox and the New England Patriots.
Frank is survived by 6 Nieces, Mary Anne Patnaude of Indian Orchard Massachusetts, Sheila MacLead and Diana Walker of the Villages, Judy D'Addona of East Hartford Connecticut, Anne Marie Oberlander and Joan Jodoin of Holyoke Massachusetts; two nephews, Richard Alix of Laconia New Hampshire and Raymond Jodoin of North Port, Florida.
The family thanks the folks at the Punta Gorda Elks for welcoming their uncle with such love and affection also his friends at The Lion's Den Restaurant Port Charlotte, who always had a smile and a cheerful word, and his friends and staff at The Springs of South Biscayne thank you. Special thanks to the Tidewell Hospice staff for their compassionate, caring help through our difficult journey.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Frank's life will be held Friday 11:00 AM, August 16, 2019 at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Inurnment & military honors will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 27200 Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.
The family request any remembrances be donated to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 12050 N. Access Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.